Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Nepal in the early hours of Thursday, according to the Nepal Seismological Centre.

With an epicentre at Chitlang of Makwanpur district in the Himalayan nation, the quake was recorded at around 1:20 am (local time), however, no casualties were reported.

Nepal is still trying to overcome the loss of lives and property that took place due to a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted the Himalayan nation on November 3.

India sent an emergency aid package, comprising medical equipment, relief materials and more, for people affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake.

The strong tremor, which even jolted New Delhi and parts of north India, left 157 dead and scores injured in Nepal. Serving as the first responder, India shipped essential medicines and relief materials to assist the earthquake-affected communities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that this rapid response aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Neighbourhood First Policy," emphasising India's commitment to supporting its neighbouring nations in times of crisis.

India on Monday sent the fourth tranche of earthquake relief support of essential medical supplies to Nepal.

The support, comprising vital medicines and equipment, is based on the requirements shared by the Nepal Medical Association, according to an official release.

Till now, India has shipped over 34 tonnes of emergency relief materials for the affected families in Nepal following the earthquake witnessed by Jajarkot and surrounding areas on November 3.

