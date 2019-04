An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the central Philippines. (Representational)

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the central Philippines on Monday, the U.S Geological Survey said.

A news agency Reuters witness in the capital, Manila, said offices were swaying in the business district of Makati City.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.