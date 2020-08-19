6.9 Earthquake Strikes Near Singapore

Earthquake with magnitude 6.9 strikes near Singapore

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 was reported near Singapore on Wednesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 554 km south-southwest (SSW) of Singapore, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 3:59 AM IST at a depth of 115 km from the surface.

