Earthquake Jolts Tehran, Sparks Panic Among People

An earthquake jolted Tehran shortly early on Friday, causing panicked residents to flee buildings for the safety of the streets, AFP journalists reported.

The quake struck the Iranian capital at around 00:45 am (2015 GMT) and lasted several seconds, the AFP journalists reported.

The website of the Tehran University Seismological Centre was inaccessible.

However according to the Twitter account of the EMSC earthquake monitoring service, it was 4.8 magnitude and its epicentre was 55 kilometres (34 miles) east of the capital.

Residents exited buildings and took to the streets in accordance with safety measures.

As of around 1:30 am, state media had not reported any casualties or damage.

