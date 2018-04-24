Earthquake In Southeast Turkey Injures 13 - State News Agency

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake, which struck at 0034 GMT, had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).
Anadolu said the 13 injured were transferred to hospitals but were not in serious condition. Images posted on social media showed serious damage to numerous houses.
The quake was followed by eight small aftershocks, Anadolu said.
