Earthquake In Southeast Turkey Injures 13 - State News Agency

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake, which struck at 0034 GMT, had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

World | | Updated: April 24, 2018 12:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Earthquake In Southeast Turkey Injures 13 - State News Agency

The earthquake was followed by eight small aftershocks (Representatioanl)

ISTANBUL:  An earthquake struck Turkey's southeastern province of Adiyaman early on Tuesday, injuring 13 people and causing damage to buildings, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake, which struck at 0034 GMT, had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).

Anadolu said the 13 injured were transferred to hospitals but were not in serious condition. Images posted on social media showed serious damage to numerous houses.

The quake was followed by eight small aftershocks, Anadolu said.

Comments
Elementary and high schools closed for the day, other local media said.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

EarthqakeAdiyaman earthquakeearthquake casualties

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20PM Modi-Xi meet

................................ Advertisement ................................