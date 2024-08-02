5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Italy, No Immediate Damage: Officials

Fire officials wrote on X that there had been no reports of damage or calls for help.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Italy's southern region of Calabria late Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was centred three kilometres west of Pietrapaola in the province of Cosenza on the Ionian Sea, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Fire officials wrote on X that there had been no reports of damage or calls for help, but checks were ongoing.

Pietrapaola Mayor Manuela Labonia told RaiNews 24 that "the situation is calm".

But, she said, residents felt "other tremors, less strong ones," after the first quake, and "we are all in the street."

The head of INGV, Carlo Doglioni, told RaiNews 24 there had been various tremors in the area in recent days, and the agency was monitoring the situation.

"We don't know if this is the maximum (tremor) in the sequence," Doglioni said.

On social media, some people reported feeling the earthquake as far away as Bari, Puglia, some 250 kilometres (150 miles) to the north.

