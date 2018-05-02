Earthquake Hits Near Southwest Iran's Sisakht

There earthquake hit around 160 km northwest of the city of Shiraz at 0408 GMT.

World | | Updated: May 02, 2018 13:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Earthquake Hits Near Southwest Iran's Sisakht

There were no initial reports of casualties or damage from the quake (Representational)

BEIRUT:   A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck southwest Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Earthquake Information Center said.

There were no initial reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit around 160 km northwest of the city of Shiraz at 0408 GMT, the NEIC added. State media said it struck near the town of Sisakht.

Last November, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Iran's western Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others

Comments
 
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

earthquakeShirazSouth west Iran

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................