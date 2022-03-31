6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Caledonia; Tsunami Warning For Fiji

Earthquake: 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck east of New Caledonia. (Representational)

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck east of the French territory of New Caledonia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, triggering tsunami warnings for some Pacific islands.

The USGS said the tremor struck at 4.44 pm local time (0544 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), 279 kilometres (173 miles) southeast of Tadine, New Caledonia.

The US National Weather Service issued a warning that waves less than 0.3 metres over the tide level were expected along the coasts of Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia.

"Persons located in threatened coastal areas should stay alert for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities," it added.

