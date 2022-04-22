Earth Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status And SMS

Earth Day 2022: The theme, this year, is "Invest In Your Planet".

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better” - Albert Einstein. Let us start with this quote to mark Earth Day 2022. The day aims to spreads awareness about the planet and issues related to global warming, and deforestation among others. The theme, this year, is "Invest In Your Planet".

For Earth Day 2022, we have prepared a list of wishes, messages, quotes and WhatsApp SMS you can share with your friends:

-- This Earth Day, pledge to love Mother Earth as much as you love yourself.

-- Earth has always given us every comfort and necessity of life. It takes care of everyone like a mother and we must also protect it and care for it in the best way. Happy Earth Day 2022

-- If with love, respect and honour everything can bloom, the Earth too shall flourish.

-- We all breathe the same air, drink the same water and live on the same planet. Let us all join hands to save our planet from pollution and degradation. Wishing you a Happy Earth Day.

-- Planting trees is the best day of spreading love, prosperity and harmony. Wishing you a Happy Earth Day

-- This World Earth Day, begin the journey of giving back to the planet as much as have you taken from her.

-- On the occasion of Earth Day, we must pledge to take care of our planet by planting trees, and controlling pollution to protect it.

-- Don't forget that you have inherited this Earth from your ancestors to pass it on to your children…. The onus of taking good care of it lies on your shoulders.

-- Earth Day is the day of celebration and making promise. Let's make it a happier, healthier and greener planet for generations to come.