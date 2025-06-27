Temple Demolished In Dhaka, India Urges Bangladesh To Protect Hindus

The demolition of a Durga Temple in Dhaka had led to a sharp response from India over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh. Authorities in Bangladesh have justified the move, calling it a 'makeshift structure', built illegally.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We understand that extremists were clamouring for the demolition of the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka. The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as a case of illegal land use and allowed the destruction of the temple today."

"This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was relocated. We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh. Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and their religious institutions," Mr Jaiswal said.

India has repeatedly voiced concern about the targeting of minorities in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with Mr Yunus during the meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok.

Prime Minister Modi had also underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them, during the meeting with Muhammad Yunus.

The temple, which seems to be a makeshift structure, was demolished within days of demands from extremists to tear it down. The demolition occurred within three days of a mob demanding the temple's removal.

The demolition was carried out by authorities from Bangladesh Railway, assisted by police and military personnel, and visuals from the demolition site showed bulldozers bringing the structure down with the Durga idol still inside the structure. The officials are seen ignoring appeals from devotees to spare the temple.

The Bangladesh Railway authorities say the Khilkhet Sarbojanin Shri Shri Durga Mandir was demolished as it had been built illegally on railway land.