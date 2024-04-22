More Rain To Hit UAE From Monday, Week After Record Deluge In Dubai

The rainfall in Dubai last week was the blamed on climate change.

The UAE is preparing for additional rain from Monday (April 22) nearly a week after the downpour that dumped a year's worth of rain in Dubai. However, Khaleej Times quoted the country's meteorological department as saying that that the forthcoming showers pose no threat and won't be "comparable" to last week's rain. The storm hit Oman, killing 20 people before pounding the UAE with its heaviest rains in 75 years of records. The Dubai airport was flooded for four days before resuming normal operations on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times that there's a chance of light to moderate rain on Monday evening. It added that the weather situation is anticipated to improve by Wednesday with a drop by five to seven degrees in temperature.

"There's no need for concern; the current situation doesn't involve heavy rainfall whatsoever. It's not comparable to last week's event. It's not going to be intense; they're rather moderate, with clouds shifting from the western coast towards the UAE," Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert from NCM, told the outlet.

"There's a chance of light rain or drizzle. These clouds are headed to Abu Dhabi, resulting in light rainfall, then progressing eastward towards the mountains, where cloud formation could lead to a little over moderate rainfall only in mountainous areas. On Wednesday morning all the cloud cover will move outside the UAE towards Oman," Dr Habib added.

The rainfall will start from Monday noon.

After last week's deluge, scientists blamed increasingly common extreme weather events, such as the rains in UAE and Oman, on human-led global warming.

Rains are uncommon in the UAE, which is known for its hot desert climate and temperatures that can soar above 50 degrees Celsius in the summer.