Drunk US Couple Attacks Family On Cruise Over 'Keep Quiet' Request

An Ohio couple was arrested after allegedly barging into a family's cabin on a cruise ship and attacking three people, including a 9-year-old child. The incident occurred after the drunk couple was asked to keep the noise down, police said.

Gannon Jacox, 29, and his girlfriend, Brooklyn Hicks, 28, were arrested Saturday evening at Port Canaveral in Florida, according to the NY Post. Port Canaveral is about 40 miles from Orlando International Airport.

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey's Facebook post, the couple had been drinking alcohol and were arguing loudly when one of the victims asked them to quiet down.

Hicks allegedly confronted the victim outside the family's cabin. Jacox then approached with his cellphone and began recording the confrontation while telling Hicks to "beat them up," according to Ivey. The couple then allegedly pushed their way into the family's cabin, where two adults and their 9-year-old child were inside.

Ivey said Jacox hit all three victims during the fight, while Hicks was also allegedly swinging at the family. "Jacox got a pretty gross injury to his eye, that was either caused by one of the victims or friendly fire from the Haymakers his girlfriend was throwing!" Ivey said.

The family members were not seriously injured, according to the sheriff.

Ivey blamed the incident on alcohol and poor judgment, writing that it was "for sure the alcohol combined with an apparent lack of common sense" that led to the confrontation.

"The moral of the story…if you can't hold your liquor, then you definitely shouldn't be out in public causing a scene like this and injuring random people including a child!!" he wrote.

Jacox was charged with burglary with battery and child abuse without great bodily harm. Hicks was charged with burglary with battery and battery-touch/strike. Both were booked into the Brevard County Jail after the cruise ship returned to Port Canaveral.

The sheriff joked that Jacox had received an “expensive shore excursion” to the Brevard County Jail, which he referred to as “Ivey's Iron Bar Lodge. Jacox was being held on a $31,000 bond, while Hicks was being held on a $6,000 bond, according to online jail records, as reported by NY Post.