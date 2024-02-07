Drunk Man Strips Naked And Strolls Through Florida Airport, Arrested

He appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a judge set his bond to $3,500

Shocking videos have surfaced on social media showing an alleged drunk man in Florida roaming naked through an airport terminal and attempting to breach security. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Department., the man was identified as 36-year-old Martin Evtimov. Cops said he parked his car on the sidewalk of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on Monday, before entering the building naked.

In the video, he is seen walking casually through the check-in lanes of Terminal 1 as other shocked passengers steer clear of him. He is then seen walking towards the airport's TSA security line, strolling past several TSA agents. He was also seen attempting to gain access to a restricted room.

According to deputies, Mr Evtimov resisted arrest before he was eventually taken into custody.

He is facing two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication, and indecent exposure. He was booked into Broward County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

Not only that, he has also been banned from the airport.

''I'm giving no return to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport,'' a judge said during his court appearance Tuesday morning. Even if he gets dressed, he won't be allowed back at the airport.

He has been ordered to undergo a mental health screening and told not to ingest alcohol or other drugs. He will also have to agree to be randomly drug tested once he pays his bond.

The reason for his bizarre act is not yet known.

This is not an isolated incident. In September last year, a similar incident happened when a man was taken into custody by police after a video showed him allegedly parading around Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Videos of the bizarre incident that went viral showed him casually strolling around the airport as others watched in bewilderment. "There's a naked guy at the airport," a nearby passenger was heard saying on the video. The naked man then turned and pointed to the person recording. Officials said they arrested him and took him into custody for a mental health evaluation.