Drone Explodes Near Vessel In Red Sea, Crew Reported Safe: UK Maritime Agency

UKMTO said vessels were being advised to transit with caution (Representational)

An Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) exploded near a vessel in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, 45 nautical miles southwest of Saleef, Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported on Saturday.

"Vessel reports no damage, all crew reported safe. Authorities are investigating," UKMTO said in an advisory note.

Earlier in the day, UKMTO said vessels were being advised to transit with caution, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)