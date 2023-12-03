Drone Activity, Potential Explosion In Red Sea, Says UK's Maritime Agency

It received reports of a potential explosion in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab strait. (File)

Britain's Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) on Sunday said that it has received reports of drone activity and a potential explosion in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab strait.

UKMTO said the drone activity originated from Yemen and called on vessels in the vicinity to exercise caution.

