Driver Survives Massive Rockslide In Taiwan - See The Jaw-Dropping Video

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A rockfall in Miaoli County, Taiwan, injured one person on Monday. Two vehicles were severely damaged by falling rocks and boulders. Video footage captured the dramatic moment, showing large boulders falling.

A rockfall in rural Miaoli County, northern Taiwan, injured one person and severely damaged two vehicles on Monday. The incident occurred when rocks and boulders tumbled down a mountainside onto unsuspecting drivers.

Video footage of the deadly incident, which is now viral all over the internet, shows the dramatic event, with some boulders larger than an SUV crashing onto the road. A motorcyclist and a sedan driver narrowly escaped injury, while a second driver's car sustained damage.

An SUV driver approaching the rockfall stopped their vehicle and opened the door as large rocks continued to fall. One person was injured in the incident.

Watch the video here:

The Miaoli County Government Transportation and Public Works Department attributed the rockfall to heavy rainfall over the previous two days, which caused the rocky mountainside to crack and collapse. The affected section of the road has been temporarily closed due to ongoing instability and sporadic rockfalls.

This is not the single video of such an incident in recent times; a few years back, an old video that has resurfaced on social media and captured people's attention again shows the moment a scooterist narrowly avoided getting trapped under a massive landslide. The landslide occurred in Indonesia, and the shocking video has since gone viral multiple times on social media with different claims. Recently, it was widely shared over messaging platforms like WhatsApp with claims that the incident took place in Goa, and earlier, it had been circulated as a video from Meghalaya. According to Metro TV news, the landslide actually occurred near the settlements of Chiangjur and Sukanagara in Indonesia in 2020.