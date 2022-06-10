Dramatic Video Of Machete Gang As They Exit Lexus, Start Attack

The machete-wielding men are seen attacking a white car in Hong Kong.

Three people were injured after a machete attack outside a night club in Lan Kwai Fong area in Hong Kong, local media reported. The attack took place on Friday in which shots were also fired.

The dashcam video, doing the rounds on social media, shows a line of vehicles stopping at a traffic junction. Four assailants holding machetes then spring out of a car - a Lexus - begin to attack an adjacent white car that had stopped by the traffic light.

The Lexus was left at the scene with its side and front crumpled.

The video further shows a black van, which was behind the white car, veering to the right and ramming into the Lexus, hitting two of attackers before speeding away. Several other machete-wielding attackers are also seen in the footage, but abruptly flee the scene.

The Lexus is seen reversing, with one of the attackers frantically trying to get back into the vehicle, before the white car speeds away. The Lexus then stops near the downed attacker at a red light before the video ends.

According to the police, there were a total of eight knife-wielding men who arrived in two vehicles.

One of the attackers pulled out a handgun during the attack and opened fire at the assailants, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported quoting the police. One of the attackers was shot in the back and another one was hit by a car, the SCMP report said. The police also found another man with knife wounds on his head. All three were sent to Queen Mary Hospital.

Local news outlet HK01 said a dispute between the two groups at a nearby bar was the reason of the clash, and the attack happened at around 2am local time (11.30pm IST). The knife-wielding gang targeted the group of people who were about to leave the area.

Three police arrested three men at the site of the attack and seized several machetes. The entire street was closed for traffic as police combed the area to gather evidence. A tracking dog was also called in.