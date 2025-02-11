Advertisement

Dozens Of Nations Urge 'Open' And 'Ethical' AI At Paris Summit: Statement

A summit in Paris on the future of artificial intelligence on Tuesday urged that the fast-moving new technology must be "open", "ethical" and flanked by international governance.

Read Time: 1 min
Paris:

A summit in Paris on the future of artificial intelligence on Tuesday urged that the fast-moving new technology must be "open", "ethical" and flanked by international governance, but the statement was not signed by Britain or the United States or key industry players.

The 61 signatories, including China, France, Germany and India, agreed it is a priority to ensure "AI is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all," said the closing statement.

Show full article
Comments

Ai Summit, AI Summit 2025
