Video: 'Absolute Chaos' - Stampede In South Korea On Halloween Night, Dozens In Cardiac Arrest

Police were seen trying to revive people as at least 50 went into cardiac arrest after a stampede at a prominent market in South Korea's capital Seoul, according to news agency reports and videos viral on social media.

충격주의)현재 이태원 압사 사망자 발생했다는듯 pic.twitter.com/ExGTyJQQN9 — 이것저것 소식들 (@feedforyou11) October 29, 2022

The crowd, estimated to be around 1 lakh, had gathered to celebrate Halloween on Saturday night in Itaewon, a central district of the megacity which has hundreds of shops and some particularly narrow streets, local news outlets said. Excitement was heightened as this is the first Halloween after two years of muted celebrations due to Covid restrictions.

It was just before midnight local time that dozens of people fell unconscious near a hotel, reported The Korea Herald. Fire authorities said they have received 81 reports regarding breathing difficulties as of 11.30 pm, said the report.

A fire department official confirmed the incident to news agency AFP, saying that more than 140 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.

truly the scariest halloween of my life—30 down, 400 rescue workers deployed. please avoid itaewon and stay safe. #이태원사고pic.twitter.com/PC1GBJt7qk — Chloe Park 🦋 in Seoul (@chloepark) October 29, 2022

Hyunsu Yim, a journalist with The Korea Herald, tweeted: "Absolute scenes of chaos in Itaewon right now as the Halloween night has turned into a major safety hazard with at least several party-goers being carried into ambulances."

He shared two photos, too.

Absolute scenes of chaos in Itaewon right now as the Halloween night has turned into a major safety hazard with at least several party-goers being carried into ambulances. pic.twitter.com/JqVpbYiFrv — Hyunsu Yim (@hyunsuinseoul) October 29, 2022

He added: "I'm seeing pictures that I don't think is wise to share here but they are heartbreaking. I'm sure more details will come out later but what's certain now is tonight is going to go down as one of the most terrible and sad nights for Halloween in this country."

Before the stampede, some Twitter users had been posting warning to people not to come to the area as it was crowded beyond control.

“Don't come to Itaewon. It's almost death-like here… My arm almost broke,” posted a woman along with videos.

President Yoon Suk-yeol issued a statement through a spokesperson: "All related ministries and agencies, led by the minister of public administration and security, should make every effort to promptly provide aid to the victims."