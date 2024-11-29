Dozens Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Nigeria

Dozens of people were feared dead after a boat capsized on the Niger River in central Nigeria, a waterways agency spokesperson said on Friday.

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) spokesperson Makama Suleiman said the boat was carrying mostly traders from Missa community in the central Kogi state heading to a weekly market in the neighbouring Niger state.

Suleiman said that rescue operations were currently underway, but the exact number of fatalities was unknown.

None of the passengers were wearing life jackets, which significantly increased the risk of fatalities, he said.

