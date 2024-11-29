Advertisement

Dozens Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Nigeria

National Inland Waterways Authority spokesperson Makama Suleiman said the boat was carrying mostly traders from Missa community.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Dozens Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Nigeria
None of the passengers were wearing life jackets. (Representational)
Abuja:

Dozens of people were feared dead after a boat capsized on the Niger River in central Nigeria, a waterways agency spokesperson said on Friday.

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) spokesperson Makama Suleiman said the boat was carrying mostly traders from Missa community in the central Kogi state heading to a weekly market in the neighbouring Niger state.

Suleiman said that rescue operations were currently underway, but the exact number of fatalities was unknown.

None of the passengers were wearing life jackets, which significantly increased the risk of fatalities, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nigeria, Nigeria Boat Accident
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com