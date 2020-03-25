Dow Has Biggest Rally Since 1933, Surging 11.4% On Stimulus Hopes

New York:
Wall Street posted its best performance in nearly 90 years on Tuesday, as indices rallied on hopes that lawmakers would soon agree on a massive stimulus measures to blunt the coronavirus' economic impact.
At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen by 11.4 percent to 20,704.91, its biggest one-day percentage increase since 1933.
The tech-rich Nasdaq gained 8.1 percent to close at 7,417.86, while the broad-based S&P 500 finished the day at 2,447.33, a gain of 9.4 percent.
