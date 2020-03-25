Dow Has Biggest Rally Since 1933, Surging 11.4% On Stimulus Hopes

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen by 11.4 percent to 20,704.91

Wall Street posted its best performance in nearly 90 years on Tuesday, as indices rallied on hopes that lawmakers would soon agree on a massive stimulus measures to blunt the coronavirus' economic impact.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen by 11.4 percent to 20,704.91, its biggest one-day percentage increase since 1933.

The tech-rich Nasdaq gained 8.1 percent to close at 7,417.86, while the broad-based S&P 500 finished the day at 2,447.33, a gain of 9.4 percent.

