DoorDash To Create 3,000 Jobs In Hyderabad In 2 Years

US food delivery firm DoorDash will create 3,000 jobs in India over the next two years through a global technology hub it opened in the southern city of Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Telangana state government said.

The centre will initially house teams handling customer support and general and administrative functions, the release added.

The hub is DoorDash's second tech office in India after Pune, where it has software, data and analytics operations acquired through its 2021 purchase of robotics startup Chowbotics for an undisclosed sum.

Companies are exploring alternative avenues in offshore tech hubs, called global capability centres (GCCs), to cut costs and reduce their dependence on external IT contractors.

The new customer support-based operations centre will be DoorDash's third such service hub globally, alongside Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City, and will add 500 professionals initially.

DoorDash joins companies such as Costco, McDonald's, Charles Schwab, Marriott and Southwest Airlines that have opened offshore centres in Hyderabad over the past few months.

India has emerged as the world's largest GCC hub, with more than 2,100 centres employing about 2.36 mmillion people and generating nearly $100 billion in revenue, according to a 2026 report by Nasscom-Zinnov.

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