'Don't Seek To Govern Gaza, But...': Israel PM Amid Army's Growing Offensive

Israel's military is performing "exceptionally well" in its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, stressing Israel does not plan to reoccupy the Palestinian territory.

"I think the Israeli army is performing exceptionally well," he told Fox News, adding: "We don't seek to govern Gaza. We don't seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and us a better future."

