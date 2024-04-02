Donald Trump's Youngest Son Barron Makes Rare Appearance With Family, Video Viral

Barron Trump was born in March 2006.

Donald Trump's younger son Barron is making news after making a rare appearance with his parents on Easter 2024. The 18-year-old is busy with his college decisions but still took time out to for a family get together. Barron Trump was seen at the Mar-a-Lago club, walking side by side with his mother Melania on Sunday, March 31. The video was shared by Ron Filipkowski on his X account and was picked up by several other users. The Trump family had gathered at Mar-a-Lago for an Easter brunch.

Barron Trump wore a classy navy blue two-piece suit with a yellow tie and towered over her former model mother, who stunned in a mid-length white Alaia dress and pale pink heels.

Watch the video:

The First Lady and Barron Trump at the Mar-a-Lago today.



They seem to be in GREAT spirits.



God Bless them! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zEJADp0JnV — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 1, 2024

Other members of the family who attended the event were Melania's father, Victor Knavs, the former US president's sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump - along with his wife Lara and their children.

Who is Barron Trump?

Mr Trump married Melania (then Knauss) in 2005 and on March 20, 2006, she gave birth to Barron. He is Mr Trump's fifth child and Melania's first, according to People Magazine.

The outlet further said that Barron spent his childhood at his family's lavish penthouse in New York and attended prestigious private schools in Manhattan.

When Mr Trump was elected US President and began his term in January 2017, Melania and Barron stayed back in Manhattan so that he could finish school. He officially moved into the White House a few months later.

In September 2023, in an interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly, Mr Trump praised his youngest son.

"Barron is a very good athlete. He's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student," he said.

When Mr Trump's presidential term ended in 2021, it was revealed that Barron would be attending the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, where he will be graduating with the class of 2024. He turned 18 in March 2024.