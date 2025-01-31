Trump's Middle East Envoy Says Rebuilding Gaza Could Take 10-15 Years

There is "almost nothing left" of Gaza and rebuilding the war-ravaged enclave could take 10 to 15 years, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff told Axios in an interview at the end of his trip to the region on Thursday.

"People are moving north to get back to their homes and see what happened and turn around and leave ... there is no water and no electricity. It is stunning just how much damage occurred there," Witkoff told the news website after visiting Gaza.

Witkoff, a real estate investor and Trump campaign donor with business ties to Qatar and other Gulf states, was in the region to oversee implementation of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

His assessment comes days after Trump floated the idea that some of Arab nations should get involved with and build "housing at a different location where they (Gazans) can maybe live in peace for a change."

Any suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza, territory they want to form part of an independent state, has been anathema to the Palestinian leadership for generations and repeatedly rejected by neighboring Arab states since the Gaza war began in October 2023.

Witkoff told Axios he had not discussed with Trump the idea of moving Palestinians from Gaza.

A U.N. damage assessment released this month showed that clearing over 50 million tonnes of rubble left in the aftermath of Israel's bombardment could take 21 years and cost up to $1.2 billion.

The debris is believed to be contaminated with asbestos, with some refugee camps struck during the war known to have been built with the material. The rubble also likely holds human remains. The Palestinian Ministry of Health estimates that 10,000 bodies are missing under the debris.

"There has been this perception we can get to a solid plan for Gaza in five years. But it's impossible. This is a 10 to 15 year rebuilding plan," Witkoff told Axios .

"There is nothing left standing. Many unexploded ordnances. It is not safe to walk there. It is very dangerous. I wouldn't have known this without going there and inspecting," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)