US Closing The Door On Global Talent? Indians React To H-1B Fee Hike

The H-1B visa has long been an important pathway for Indian professionals to work in the United States, especially in the fields of technology, engineering, and healthcare. For many Indians, it has symbolised the realisation of the "American Dream."

However, on September 21, US President Donald Trump imposed a new $100,000 fee on this visa, pushing it into major controversy. What impact will this fee have on Indians, and what are those already living in the US saying about it? Here's a look.

H-1B visa fees before September 21

When President Trump announced the $100,000 increase in visa fees on September 21, it came as a huge shock, especially for middle-class Indians aspiring to work in the US in the IT, healthcare, or education sectors. Until then, H-1B visa fees had typically ranged from about $2,000 to $5,000.

Now, with the cost set at $100,000, it's as if thousands of dreams have been shattered. Earlier, this fee translated to approximately Rs 2-5 lakhs, but now, Indians would have to pay nearly Rs 83 lakhs.

Who will bear the burden?

The burden will fall heavily on students, startups, education providers, and healthcare companies. IT giants like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, which are heavily reliant on H-1B visas, will face sharp cost increases. This could severely affect small and medium-sized firms, reducing their profitability.

Furthermore, nearly 30-40% of Indian students in the US, who finance their studies and jobs with education loans, may now face a significant risk of default.

Indian community on new H1-B rule

The US government's decision to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications has drawn sharp responses from the Indian-American community, immigration experts, and business leaders. While some view it as a necessary reform to protect American jobs, others argue it will restrict talent, hurt innovation, and make the US less attractive to skilled workers, especially in sectors like technology, healthcare, and education.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Indian entrepreneur and former financial advisor to Joe Biden, believes the new rule will hurt startups and force companies to hire more local US workers.

Mr Bhutoria said, "Trump's proposed $100,000 H-1B fee will fail. Lawsuits are likely, and courts may strike it down since it doesn't comply with the Administrative Procedure Act rules, which require public notice and comment in the Federal Register. This fee will hurt startups, stifle new ideas, increase outsourcing to countries like India, and force companies to hire more local US workers."

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja, a Trump supporter and attorney based in New York, sees the move as a positive step which will curb the fraudulent H-1B use and abuse of immigration laws.

"The purpose of H-1B reform is to attract and retain highly skilled workers in the US, especially in STEM fields. It will curb fraudulent H-1B use and abuse of immigration laws. This will encourage innovation and productivity in the US, as more opportunities will be made available to highly qualified workers," Mr Ahuja said.

Others expressed concerns about the broader impact on global competition and market strategy. Abhik Dutta, CEO of TechPlus Talent, pointed out that the fee could drive Indian firms to rethink their global strategies.

Mr Dutta said, "The fee hike makes it much harder for Indian IT professionals to work in the US, though not entirely impossible. The Indian IT industry already faces challenges from AI, nearshoring, and offshore competition from countries like the Philippines. Now, it must seek new strategies-bringing new ideas, expanding into other markets, and being prepared for scenarios like the HIRE Act. In the long run, if we adapt, this could open up new opportunities for us."

Immigration expert Sahil Nyati, founder of Jinee Green Card and Meritmap.ai, emphasised the emotional and professional significance of the H-1B visa for Indians.

Mr Nyati said, "For Indian professionals abroad, H-1B has never been just a piece of paper-it was once a bridge to opportunities, innovation, and collaboration. For many of us, it was a chance to showcase our talent in the world's fastest-growing economy, and in return, to grow, settle, and give back. Today, however, that bridge feels more like a narrow and uncertain passage, full of delays and lacking trust."

He added, "If reforms to H-1B are fair, based on skills or salaries like the O-1 visa, we welcome them. Such systems reward genuine talent and prioritise true innovation. But when reforms lean toward exclusion instead of fairness, they harm not just individuals but businesses and innovation at large. We are not asking for special treatment-only for a system rooted in fairness, merit, and transparency. Immigration should be about trust, opportunity, and respect for global talent. In the end, fairness in immigration means fairness in opportunity. This is essential not only for Indian professionals but also for America's future leadership in innovation."

Among the most affected by the fee hike are Indian students already studying in the US, many of whom had planned to transition from F-1 student visas to H-1B work permits.

Sudhanshu Kaushik, Executive Director of the North American Association of Indian Students (NAAIS), highlighted the growing anxiety among young professionals.

"Unfortunately, the recent executive order has caused deep fear and confusion among both students and professionals. The message seems to be that they are unwanted and disposable. Consequently, many are now turning to Canada, the UK, Australia, and elsewhere, taking their talent and creativity with them," Mr Kaushik said.

He added, "The administration should realise that prosperity doesn't come from deportations or population cuts-it comes from attracting and retaining the best talent, as America historically has. But this new policy effectively ends the F-1 to H-1B pathway, which has allowed countless international students to stay, work, and contribute. Without exceptions for critical fields like healthcare, technology, and national security, America risks weakening its competitiveness. Universities, college towns, and the US economy at large will feel the impact. International students are undoubtedly the biggest victims of this change, and unless corrected, it will damage one of America's greatest assets: its ability to attract the world's brightest minds."

Will current H-1B visa holders have to pay?

When asked whether existing H-1B holders must also pay the $100,000 fee, Mr Nyati clarified that this new fee applies only to petitions filed after September 21, 2025.

"Those already holding H-1B visas or who received them before that date are unaffected. Renewal or travel with a valid H-1B is also exempt. In other words, current H-1B holders can breathe a sigh of relief," Mr Nyati said.

Where does the fee apply?

The US government has clarified that the new fee is a one-time fee, not an annual charge, and applies only to new applicants after September 21. Earlier speculation that it might be charged annually has been dismissed.

Future full of uncertainty

The bigger issue, however, is the uncertainty around the H-1B programme. Constant policy changes discourage employers from sponsoring workers and leave families in limbo. Experts recommend exploring alternatives like the O-1 visa, EB-1 green card, or NIW (National Interest Waiver) routes for greater stability.