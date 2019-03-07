Trump's Ex-Lawyer Sues Trump Organization For Unpaid Legal Fees

Michael Cohen accused the Trump Organization of reneging on its obligation to cover legal fees and costs he incurred by working on its behalf.

World | | Updated: March 07, 2019 23:57 IST
Michael Cohen has alleged said the Trump Organization refused to compensate him.


NEW YORK: 

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday sued the Trump Organization, accusing it of reneging on its obligation to cover legal fees and costs he incurred by working on its behalf.

In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Cohen said the Trump Organization refused to indemnify him after it became clear he would cooperate with investigations into his work for the organization.



