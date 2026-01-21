How One Year Of Trump's Return Reshaped The US And The World

Donald Trump took office as the US President for the second time on January 20, 2025. In a year since returning to the Oval Office, Trump has brought sweeping changes across domestic and global policy, reshaping economic, social, and diplomatic landscapes. Since inauguration day, Trump has issued 228 executive orders, implemented hardline immigration crackdowns with hundreds of thousands deported, and imposed broad tariffs affecting global trade. His administration has also cut federal jobs and reversed diversity and climate protections, and pulled out of key international agreements. These decisions have had significant impacts on America's role at home and on the world stage.

Here is a brief look at Donald Trump's major decisions during the first year of his second term:

Signed 228 Executive Orders



US President signed 26 executive orders on his first day in office, January 20, 2025, marking the beginning of a tenure that would see him issue a total of 228 executive orders in his first year, which concluded on January 20, 2026.

Hardline Immigration Enforcement



Between January 20, 2025, and January 20, 2026, the US saw significant immigration actions, including stripping 1.6 million people of legal immigration status, deporting 605,000 individuals, detaining 66,886 people by ICE, arresting 821 people daily on average, and banning 75 countries from US immigration.

Tariffs and Trade Impact



The administration imposed broad tariffs on foreign goods, affecting global trade. Tariffs added costs to US household spending and generated significant revenue, with China and other major partners heavily affected.

Federal Workforce Cuts and Governance Changes



Between January 20, 2025, and January 20, 2026, the administration oversaw significant governance changes, including closing 100% of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) offices and cutting approximately 317,000 federal jobs.

Global Diplomacy Moves



Over the year, the US President visited 13 countries, including Italy, Vatican City, Saudi Arabia, Qatar (twice), UAE, Canada, Netherlands, UK (twice), Israel, Egypt, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

Air and Drone Attacks Abroad



The United States, under Trump's second term, authorised over 658 air and drone attacks against targets in 8 countries, including Iraq, Somalia, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Nigeria, and Venezuela, as part of a US-led coalition.

Environmental Policy Reversals



The Trump administration rolled back environmental policies, withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, reversing over 30 climate-related executive orders made by Biden, and opening 2.5 million square kilometers of ocean for drilling.