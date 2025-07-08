"Behave Or...": Trump Warns Mamdani Over Threat To Arrest Netanyahu in New York

US President Donald Trump has slammed Indian-origin Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani for holding anti-Jewish views and threatening to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-- who has an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him-- if he travels to New York City. Trump said Mamdani, a Democratic candidate, may win New York's mayoral elections in November, and if he does, he'll have to behave to get funds from the White House.

"He (Mamdani) is not a socialist, he's a communist. And he's said some really bad things about Jewish people," Trump said on Monday ahead of his private dinner with Netanyahu.

The US leader's remarks were an apparent reference to the 33-year-old Queens Assemblyman's intense criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.

"He's going through a little bit of a honeymoon right now, [and] he might [win], but it all comes through the White House. He needs the money through the White House... He's going to behave... He better behave, otherwise he's going to have big problems," Trump added.

The Republican's criticism was triggered by Mamdani's recent pledge to arrest the Israeli leader if he visits New York City-- citing the ICC warrant for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Asked about Mamdani's pledge, Netanyahu told reporters before his dinner with Trump that he's "not concerned about that."

"I'll get him out," Trump added, cutting Netanyahu while he was speaking.

"There's enough craziness in the world, but I guess it never ends... This is appalling, and it's silly in many ways because it's just not serious," Netanyahu added.

Asked whether his presence could be expected in New York next year, Netanyahu said he's going to visit with Trump.

Netanyahu may visit New York before next year, if he decides to address the UN General Assembly's annual high-level meeting of world leaders in September.