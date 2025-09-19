Trump Warns TV Networks Over 'Negative Press' After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

US President Donald Trump has suggested that the government could punish media networks that criticise him. The American leader's remarks came after ABC "indefinitely" pulled Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show following backlash from affiliated broadcasters and the head of the Federal Communications Commission over the comic's comments on last week's killing of conservative activist and Trump aide Charlie Kirk.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One during his return from the United Kingdom, Trump claimed that the majority of US networks -- a staggering 97 per cent -- were against him. He did not elaborate on how he reached the statistic, and claimed he read it "someplace."

"Networks were 97 per cent against me, and yet I won easily. I won all seven swing states...They give me only bad press. I mean, they're getting a license. I would think maybe their licenses should be taken away," Trump said.

"It would be up to [FCC Chair] Brendan Carr," he added.

Contrary to Trump's claim, the FCC on its website says it does not license TV or radio networks like CBS, NBC, ABC or Fox.

The US President also hailed ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, claiming the comedian was "not a talented person" and "had very bad ratings".

"Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk...They should have fired him a long time ago...So, you know, you can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent," he said.

According to Nielsen ratings, Kimmel's late-night show was losing viewers before Disney-owned ABC pulled the plug on the show. The latest data showed "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" plummeted to just 1.1 million viewers in August 2025, down 43 per cent from January's 1.95 million. This left him trailing late-night rivals like Fox News' Greg Gutfeld and CBS star Stephen Colbert-- whose show has also been cancelled "due to financial reasons".

In his initial reaction after Kimmel's show was cancelled, Trump called it "Great News for America"

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC," he wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. "Their ratings are also horrible. Do it, NBC!!! President DJT"

What Jimmy Kimmel Said?

On his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday, Kimmel suggested that Kirk's shooter was a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and said "the MAGA gang" was "doing everything they can to score political points" from Kirk's assassination.

He also mocked Trump for responding to a reporter's question about his feelings about Kirk's death by talking about the construction of a new ballroom at the White House.

Team Trump's Reaction

Kimmel's comments drew sharp criticism from the Trump administration, with Brendan Carr, the head of the FCC, claiming that late late-night show host's remarks were part of an effort to lie to the American public and he was looking at "remedies."

He went on to say, "we can do this the easy way or the hard way."

After Kimmel's show was suspended shortly after those remarks, Carr said he was glad to see broadcasters standing up for the interests of their communities.

Attack On Free Speech?

David Letterman, the veteran late-night host, condemned ABC's decision, claiming the move was "no good."

"I feel bad about this, because we all see where see this is going, correct? It's managed media. It's no good. It's silly. It's ridiculous," said Letterman. "You can't go around firing somebody because you're fearful, or trying to suck up to an authoritarian, criminal administration in the Oval Office. That's just not how this works."

Former US President Barack Obama also slammed that move, saying, "After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like."

"This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent - and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it," he posted on social media.

The First Amendment to the US Constitution protects free speech and other rights against government interference. Courts have said that protection includes rights against the government pressuring third parties to engage in censorship.

