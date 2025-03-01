"Flew To Washington, Walked Into Kremlin": A Clash That Shook The World

The White House meeting between US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday was supposed to focus on minerals-sharing agreements and US support for Ukraine's war against Russia. Instead, it erupted into an extraordinary confrontation that shocked the world.

In front of the world's media, Trump and Vance berated Zelensky, accusing him of not being "thankful" and pressuring him to accept a peace deal with Russia. In response, Zelensky appeared to implore the two American leaders to reconsider their position by claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly breached ceasefire agreements, illegally occupying Ukrainian territory in the Crimean peninsula and violating human rights.

The tense encounter, which left the Ukrainian leader visibly uncomfortable, has since sparked a fierce backlash not just across Washington but also beyond.

The dramatic scenes inside the Oval Office prompted Trump's opponents to accuse him of holding a pro-Russian position on the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war. Democrats have condemned Trump and Vance's actions as an appeasement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Republicans defended their approach as putting "America First."

A Democratic party leader from Massachusetts even went on to say that Zelensky "flew to Washington but walked into the Kremlin" in the aftermath of the fiery meeting.

"What we saw in the Oval Office today was beyond disgraceful. Trump and Vance berating Zelensky- putting on a show of lies and misinformation that would make Putin blush-is an embarrassment for America and a betrayal of our allies. They're popping champagne in the Kremlin," wrote Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Republicans, however, saw the Oval Office confrontation as a necessary shift in US policy, arguing that Ukraine must recognise the limits of American support.

"Thanks to President Trump-the days of America being taken advantage of and disrespected are OVER... What we witnessed in the Oval Office today was an American President putting America first," said House Speaker Mike Johnson

"Thank you @POTUS for standing up for America in a way that no President has ever had the courage to do before. Thank you for putting America First. America is with you!" wrote Secretary of State Marco Rubio on social media.

How the Clash Unfolded

Tensions had already been high before the meeting. Trump and Zelensky have long had a strained relationship, exacerbated by Trump's push for a diplomatic settlement with Russia and his past questioning of US aid to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden's administration.

The meeting began with polite exchanges over minerals trade agreements, but after more than 30 minutes of discussion, Vice President Vance shifted the focus to something else. Urging Zelensky to consider negotiations with Russia, he argued that Ukraine was prolonging a war it could not win.

Zelensky responded by pointing out Russia's repeated violations of past agreements, but Vance, sitting calmly on a couch opposite him, accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful" and of failing to express gratitude for US military assistance.

Trump quickly escalated the confrontation, raising his voice and warning Zelensky that the United States would abandon him if he refused to negotiate a peace deal with Russia.

Zelensky later reflected on the encounter in a Fox News interview, saying he hoped the relationship with the US could be repaired. However, he took aim at Vance's role in the clash: "With all due respect to the vice president, I mean, he has his own interviews."

In the wake of the Oval Office clash, European leaders rushed to reassure Ukraine of their continued support.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk: "You are not alone."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer: "I reaffirm unwavering support for Ukraine."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: "A summit without delay is needed between the United States, European states and their allies to talk frankly about how we intend to tackle today's major challenges, starting with Ukraine, which together we have defended in recent years," Meloni said in a statement.

Russia, however, reveled in the discord. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked Zelensky as an "insolent pig" who had been "properly slapped down in the Oval Office."

Ukraine, for its part, stood firmly behind its president. The country's military leadership vowed to continue fighting, while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Zelensky's "bravery" in standing up to Trump and Vance.