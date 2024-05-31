Trump Verdict Shows 'No One Is Above The Law': Biden Campaign

Trump's conviction by a New York court shows that "no one is above the law", said Biden campaign.

Donald Trump's conviction by a New York court shows that "no one is above the law", his election rival President Joe Biden's campaign said on Thursday.

"In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," Biden-Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

"But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box."

