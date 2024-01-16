Donald Trump Shares Video Claiming God Chose Him To Be 'America's Caretaker'

Donald Trump has shared a new ad for his US presidential campaign claiming God created him to be the "caretaker" of the Americans.

Posted on the social media platform Truth Social, the video shows Trump signing executive orders, interacting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and walking onto Air Force One with his wife and former US First Lady Melania Trump.

"And on June 14th, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said 'I need a caretaker', so God gave us Trump," the narrator said in the nearly three-minute video that also featured the 77-year-old leader's childhood picture.

"God said, I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office, and stay past midnight at a meeting of the state, so God made Trump," the narrator added.

"God said, I need somebody who will be strong and courageous. Who will not be afraid or terrified of the wolves when they attack," the voiceover in the video added.

"A man who cares for the flock. A shepherd to mankind who won't ever leave or forsake them," it said.

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday swept to victory in Iowa's caucuses, which was the first vote in the 2024 Republican presidential contest.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were also in the battle as they sought to emerge as the chief alternative to Trump, who served as president from 2017-2021 and is seeking a second term in the November 5 election.

With 60% of the expected vote tallied in Iowa, Trump had received 50.6% of the vote, while DeSantis was at 21.4% and Haley 19.4%.