Advertisement

Trump Understands Value of Financial Institutions, Says World Bank Chief

Asked about potential consequences for the World Bank if Trump - a critic of multilateral institutions and efforts to combat climate change - wins the Nov. 5 presidential election, Ajay Banga struck a sanguine tone.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Understands Value of Financial Institutions, Says World Bank Chief
World Bank President on Tuesday said Trump understands the value of international financial institutions.
Washington:

World Bank President Ajay Banga on Tuesday said former President Donald Trump understands the value of international financial institutions and how their lending can lead to expanded markets for American companies overseas.

Asked about potential consequences for the World Bank if Trump - a critic of multilateral institutions and efforts to combat climate change - wins the Nov. 5 presidential election, Banga struck a sanguine tone.

"President Trump was the one who actually authorized a capital increase in the IBRD (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) when he was in the office," Mr Banga said. "At the end of the day, he understands the value, if you can put it in the terms that make sense for what he's trying to get done, for his administration's policies."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Ajay Banga, United States
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Trump Claims Harris Is "Dying To See My Cholesterol" In Truth Social Rant
Trump Understands Value of Financial Institutions, Says World Bank Chief
Elon Musk Unveils Robotaxi, Promises To Make It Available Before 2027
Next Article
Elon Musk Unveils Robotaxi, Promises To Make It Available Before 2027
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com