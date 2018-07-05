Donald Trump Trolled For His Tweet On His Writing Skills. It Had Errors

Donald Trump's spelling mistakes in tweets have been quite regular leading to confusion

Donald Trump has goofed up once again. The US President who gave us the infamous covfefe went on another round of self-praising and boasting about his writing skills in a tweet. But it all backlashed when he made a spelling error in the tweet. Instead of "pore over" he wrote "pour over" and later corrected the tweet making author JK Rowling burst out in fits of laughter.

The other error was the word bestselling, which is either one word or hyphenated however Mr Trump made it two words which made his self-praising not only questionable but also laughable.

The original tweet was edited and the "pour over" spelling changed after around 2 hours but not before everyone had a good laugh at the President's narcissism.

After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pore over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Ms Rowling found the original tweet hilarious, repeatedly typing "haha" in three successive replies. In one, the Harry Potter books' author sarcastically called him the "Gratest Writer on earth." She also gave him the correct spelling of the word.

After Mr Trump corrected his tweet, JK Rowling tweeted again saying someone told him the correct meaning of the word.

*wipes eyes, tries to control breathing*

Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Gratest Writer on earth. - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

Many other Twitter users also trolled Mr Trump including the Merriam-Webster dictionary who posted the correct meaning of the word.

'pore over' "to read or study very carefully"



'pour over' "to make expensive coffee"



'comb over' "to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot"https://t.co/br20fgpmAb- Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 3, 2018



Last year, Mr Trump had tweeted "despite the constant negative press covfefe" leading to widespread trolling and laughter at the US President's expense.