Donald Trump Set To Sign $1.4 Trillion Government Spending Bill: White House

Donald trump is happy with the expected final contents of the spending bil, White House staff said (File)

President Donald Trump supports massive US government spending plans hammered out by Congress this week and plans to sign the $1.4 trillion budget bill into law, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday.

"He's very happy with what he's learned the final contents are expected to be in the spending bill, and he's pleased to sign it," Conway told reporters at the White House.

The Republican president's signature would avert a partial shutdown of the federal government when funds run out on Saturday and avoid a messy, year-end budget battle with US lawmakers that would interrupt government services.

But it would continue Washington's cycle of last-minute massive omnibus spending bills that are only agreed upon when critical deadlines loom instead of appropriating funds ahead of time on a regular schedule.

Congress must still pass the legislation, which was put together during weeks of negotiations between leading lawmakers and the Trump administration and would fund government programs through Sept 30, 2020.