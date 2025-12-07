Donald Trump To Shubhanshu Shukla: The Top 10 Newsmakers Of 2025

The year 2025 has been a whirlwind of big events and controversies, with personalities from several departments taking the centre stage. While US President Donald Trump took office for his second term and imposed high tariffs on countries, Shubhanshu Shukla became the first ISRO astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4. Two women officers, Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh, who co-led India's 'Operation Sindoor' briefing, also made big headlines.

Here's a list of the 10 biggest newsmakers of 2025:

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has garnered continuous national and global attention since his return to the White House in January. The 78-year-old Republican leader enacted mass deportations and imposed punitive tariffs on several countries, including India, over its Russian oil purchases. He also ordered strikes on Venezuelan drug boats and claimed to have brokered a ceasefire for eight global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the India-Pakistan conflict.

Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk consistently dominated headlines this year, not only for his businesses but also for his political commentary, legal clashes, and controversial public statements. Musk came into the spotlight at the start of the year when he was appointed to the DOGE - a new department in Trump's administration. However, he abruptly stepped down from the post in May, saying the role was "costing" him a lot and that he needed to refocus on his private ventures.

Maria Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, became a major newsmaker this year after winning the Nobel Peace Prize for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy." Her win spotlighted the ongoing crisis in the country and renewed international scrutiny on authoritarianism, human rights violations, and democratic backsliding.

Machado's win also came at a time when US President Donald Trump was seeking to win the Nobel Peace Prize for allegedly brokering peace among nations. She had also dedicated her award to Trump for his "decisive support" for her country's pro-democracy movement.

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, was sentenced to death for 'crimes against humanity' committed during last year's anti-government agitation that led to the fall of her Awami League government. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal found Hasina guilty on three counts - incitement, order to kill, and inaction to prevent the atrocities. She has also been declared a fugitive.

The 78-year-old former PM has been on a self-imposed exile in India since August 5, 2024 - as tens of thousands of violent protesters marched towards her residence in Dhaka and ousted her, ending her 15-year-long tenure.

Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh

Two women officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, co-led India's first briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' - a precise military strike in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is a distinguished helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force. She joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and later completed her engineering studies. Wing Commander Singh received a permanent commission in the flying branch on December 18, 2019.

Colonel Sophia Qureshi is a decorated officer of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals. She is the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise - one of the largest foreign military exercises ever conducted on Indian soil.

Shubhanshu Shukla

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla emerged as one of the biggest newsmakers this year as he became the only second Indian to journey into space - after Rakesh Sharma in 1984. Shukla, as a group captain of the Axiom Mission 4, conducted multiple experiments focusing on space biology, health, and sustainability.

Sanae Takaichi

Sanae Takaichi made history by becoming Japan's first female prime minister in October. However, her surprisingly male-dominated cabinet and socially conservative track record have left some women ambivalent in a country that lags on gender equality.

When she is away from discussions and decisions on major issues such as diplomacy, the economy, and defence, Takaichi plays heavy metal drums. She uses her electronic drum kit at home to "let off steam" when the demands of public life become too much.

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history, was elected on May 8 this year. He was elected after the death of Pope Francis.

Samay Raina

Comedian Samay Raina made headlines early this year as his show 'India's Got Latent' became the centre of a major controversy after an episode featuring offensive remarks triggered outrage, multiple FIRs, and police and cybercell summons. In response, he removed all the episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

Later in the year, Samay resumed his nationwide comedy tour.

Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was officially declared the highest-grossing concert tour ever - making her one of the biggest newsmakers of 2025. The tour spanned 149 shows across five continents, drawing millions of fans worldwide and grossing roughly $2 billion.