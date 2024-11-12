Donald Trump is set to return to the White House after his emphatic victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections. The 78-year-old leader sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election. He also won the swing states of North Carolina and Nevada.
He has now begun the process of choosing a cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials following his presidential election victory.
Here are live updates on Donald Trump's return to White House:
Netanyahu's Close Aide Meets Trump, Briefs Him On Israel's Plans For Gaza, Lebanon, Iran
Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer has met Donald Trump at latter's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Axios reported citing two Israeli officials and two US officials.
During the Sunday meeting, Dermer, a close aide of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, passed messages from Netanyahu to Trump.
He also briefed Trump on Israel's plans for Gaza, Lebanon and Iran for the next two months before Trump takes office, according to the report.
Bitcoin Nears Record $90,000 On Trump Boost
Bitcoin is standing on the verge of $90,000 today, riding a wave of euphoria since Donald Trump won the US president election.
The world's biggest cryptocurrency has touched $89,637 in Asia - a gain of more than 25% since November 5 polls.
Indonesian President Begins US Visit With Call To Trump
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in a phone call after landing in Washington on an official visit that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden.
Prabowo posted a video of his call to Trump made after he arrived from China, where he had met with President Xi Jinping on his first overseas trip since taking office last month.
"Wherever you are, I'm willing to fly to congratulate you personally, sir," Prabowo said in the video of the call.
Glad to be connected directly with President Elect @realDonaldTrump to extend my heartfelt congratulations on his election as the 47th President of the United States.— Prabowo Subianto (@prabowo) November 11, 2024
I am looking forward to enhance the collaboration between our two great nations and to more productive… pic.twitter.com/KfSVUsZSGc
"We'll do that, anytime you want," Trump replied.
Mike Waltz, India Caucus Head, Likely To Be Trump's National Security Adviser
Donald Trump is expected to announce Mike Waltz, a Congressman from Florida who is the co-chair of the India Caucus, as his new National Security Adviser.
Waltz, 50, is a retired Army colonel who served as a Green Beret, an elite special forces unit of the US Army.
Trump 2.0: Who All US President-Elect Has Named So Far
Donald Trump has so far made the named high-ranking administration officials:
SUSIE WILES
Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff.
TOM HOMAN
Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement from his first administration, will be in charge of the country's borders.
ELISE STEFANIK
Elise Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman and staunch Trump supporter, would be his ambassador to the United Nations.
LEE ZELDIN
Former congressman Lee Zeldin of New York state will be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Trump Appoints Immigration Hawk Stephen Miller As Deputy Chief Of Staff
President-elect Donald Trump is appointing immigration hawk Stephen Trump as his Deputy Chief of Staff. While Trump has not officially made the announcement, Vice President-elect JD Vance confirmed it in a post on X congratulating him.
Donald Trump To Name Marco Rubio His Secretary Of State: Report
US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state, The New York Times has reported.
Rubio, 53, is a top China hawk in the Senate, and was sanctioned by Beijing in 2020 over his stance on Hong Kong following democracy protests.