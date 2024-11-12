Donald Trump is set to return to the White House after his emphatic victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections. The 78-year-old leader sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election. He also won the swing states of North Carolina and Nevada.

He has now begun the process of choosing a cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials following his presidential election victory.

Here are live updates on Donald Trump's return to White House: