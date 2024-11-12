Advertisement
Donald Trump is set to return to the White House after his emphatic victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections. The 78-year-old leader sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election. He also won the swing states of North Carolina and Nevada.

He has now begun the process of choosing a cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials following his presidential election victory.

Here are live updates on Donald Trump's return to White House:

Nov 12, 2024 10:59 (IST)
Netanyahu's Close Aide Meets Trump, Briefs Him On Israel's Plans For Gaza, Lebanon, Iran

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer has met Donald Trump at latter's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Axios reported citing two Israeli officials and two US officials.

During the Sunday meeting, Dermer, a close aide of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, passed messages from Netanyahu to Trump. 

He also briefed Trump on Israel's plans for Gaza, Lebanon and Iran for the next two months before Trump takes office, according to the report.

Nov 12, 2024 10:54 (IST)
Bitcoin Nears Record $90,000 On Trump Boost

Bitcoin is standing on the verge of $90,000 today, riding a wave of euphoria since Donald Trump won the US president election.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has touched $89,637 in Asia - a gain of more than 25% since November 5 polls.

Nov 12, 2024 10:49 (IST)
Indonesian President Begins US Visit With Call To Trump

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in a phone call after landing in Washington on an official visit that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Prabowo posted a video of his call to Trump made after he arrived from China, where he had met with President Xi Jinping on his first overseas trip since taking office last month.

"Wherever you are, I'm willing to fly to congratulate you personally, sir," Prabowo said in the video of the call.

"We'll do that, anytime you want," Trump replied.

Nov 12, 2024 10:47 (IST)
Mike Waltz, India Caucus Head, Likely To Be Trump's National Security Adviser

Donald Trump is expected to announce Mike Waltz, a Congressman from Florida who is the co-chair of the India Caucus, as his new National Security Adviser.

Waltz, 50, is a retired Army colonel who served as a Green Beret, an elite special forces unit of the US Army.

Nov 12, 2024 10:43 (IST)
Trump 2.0: Who All US President-Elect Has Named So Far

Donald Trump has so far made the named high-ranking administration officials:

SUSIE WILES

Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff.

TOM HOMAN

Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement from his first administration, will be in charge of the country's borders.

ELISE STEFANIK

Elise Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman and staunch Trump supporter, would be his ambassador to the United Nations.

LEE ZELDIN

Former congressman Lee Zeldin of New York state will be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Nov 12, 2024 10:39 (IST)
Trump Appoints Immigration Hawk Stephen Miller As Deputy Chief Of Staff

President-elect Donald Trump is appointing immigration hawk Stephen Trump as his Deputy Chief of Staff. While Trump has not officially made the announcement, Vice President-elect JD Vance confirmed it in a post on X congratulating him.

Nov 12, 2024 10:38 (IST)
Donald Trump To Name Marco Rubio His Secretary Of State: Report

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state, The New York Times has reported.

Rubio, 53, is a top China hawk in the Senate, and was sanctioned by Beijing in 2020 over his stance on Hong Kong following democracy protests.

