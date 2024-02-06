Donald Trump To Appeal Denial Of Immunity By US Court

Donald Trump will appeal a court ruling that he is not immune from prosecution. (File)

Donald Trump will appeal a court ruling that he is not immune from prosecution as a former president and can be tried over an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, his spokesman said Tuesday.

"If immunity is not granted to a president, every future president who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party," Steven Cheung told news agency AFP after the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia published its decision.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)