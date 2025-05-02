Advertisement

Trump Threatens Countries Purchasing Iranian Oil With Sanctions

"They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form," he added in a post on Truth Social.

Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said all purchases of Iranian oil or petrochemicals products must stop and that any country or person buying any from the country would be immediately subject to secondary sanctions.

