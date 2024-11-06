Trump Praises Wife Melania, Pauses Victory Speech To Kiss Her On Cheek

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked his wife Melania Trump in a speech he delivered as he neared the halfway mark in the race for the US President's post.

He also praised her book, calling it the top-selling book in the country. In the memoir, Melania Trump wrote about her pro-choice stance on abortion, when she met Donald Trump in a New York City night club, and rumours about her son having autism, but left out many personal details of her life.