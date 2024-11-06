Trump Praises Wife Melania, Pauses Victory Speech To Kiss Her On Cheek

New Delhi:
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked his wife Melania Trump in a speech he delivered as he neared the halfway mark in the race for the US President's post.
He also praised her book, calling it the top-selling book in the country. In the memoir, Melania Trump wrote about her pro-choice stance on abortion, when she met Donald Trump in a New York City night club, and rumours about her son having autism, but left out many personal details of her life.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world