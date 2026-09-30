Trump, Tech Executives Sign "Morally Binding" AI Document

US President Donald Trump said he signed an artificial intelligence-related document on Tuesday with top tech executives in Washington.

"It's almost like a Constitution in a way, and the biggest people in the world signed that and I signed it as president and it really is a form of protection," Trump told reporters after the meeting.

Trump described the document as "morally binding."

Trump also said his administration was thinking about forming an oversight committee.

"We're also thinking about forming a committee of sorts where we put maybe 10 people on that committee ... so the committee can watch over the whole enterprise," he said.

Governments around the world have struggled to keep pace with rapid advances in AI. The ​world's leading artificial intelligence companies have warned ⁠of the risks posed by AI to ​humanity, appealing for governments to work together to ​manage the increasingly powerful technology.

Trump has argued previously that the US does not need new AI-specific regulations. He told world leaders at ​the ⁠UN General Assembly last week that he "rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control" AI.

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