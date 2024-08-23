'Trying To Gaslight America': Donald Trump On Kamala Harris' Speech

Former US President Donald Trump went all guns blazing in his response to Vice President Kamala Harris' Democratic nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

Harris took the stage on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, promising to be a president for all Americans.

In her speech, she talked about her commitment to serving all Americans and upholding the country's core principles. "You can always trust me to put country above party and self. To hold sacred America's fundamental principles from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power," she told supporters.

As she spoke, Trump posted about 37 times on his Truth Social platform, launching into a tirade against her.

His first post, as her speech began, read: "WATCH KAMALA TRY TO GASLIGHT AMERICA..."

Throughout her address, Harris discussed a range of topics, including her stance on national security, immigration and Trump's influence on the Supreme Court. She also blamed the Republican nominee for the failure of a bipartisan border bill earlier in the year. The Vice-President called it the "strongest border bill in decades," and accused him of playing politics with national security.

In response, Trump posted, "Why didn't she do something about the things of which she complains?"

Referring to her vice-presidential tenure, the former president added, "She said, 'Chart a new way forward,' but she's had three and a half years, and has done nothing but HARM!"

Trump accused Harris of incompetence, weakness, and radicalism. He claimed she wanted to grant citizenship to undocumented immigrants, adding she supported violent rioters during the protests in Minnesota.

"She stands for Incompetence and Weakness - Our Country is being laughed at all over the World!," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

In another post, the former president called her a "Radical Marxist." "She just called to give all Illegals CITIZENSHIP, SAY GOODBYE TO THE U.S.A.! SHE IS A RADICAL MARXIST!"

He also took issue with her remarks on the rule of law, pointing out her role as "Border Czar" and accusing her of allowing millions of undocumented immigrants into the country, many of whom he described as "criminals".

Kamala Harris also used her speech to address the overturning of Roe v Wade, which ended federal protections for abortion in 2022. She pointed to Trump's role in appointing three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, which she said directly led to the landmark decision's reversal.

Trump responded on Truth Social, arguing both Democrats and Republicans wanted Roe v Wade overturned to return the decision to the states and that the people are now voting on the issue, as it was "supposed to be."

Earlier in the day, Trump claimed Harris "became the Nominee without receiving one Vote, stealing the Nomination from Crooked Joe Biden, who earned it by getting 14 Million Votes."

This comes just weeks before the Trump vs Harris presidential debate on September 10.