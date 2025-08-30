"Will Win In End': Trump Slams Court Ruling On Global Tariffs

US President Donald Trump vowed Friday to go to the Supreme Court over an appeals court ruling that most of the tariffs he has imposed on US imports, upending global trade, were illegal.

The appeals court "incorrectly" issued the ruling "but they know the United States of America will win in the end," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, adding that he would fight back "with the help of the United States Supreme Court."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)