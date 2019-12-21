Trump Signs Spending Package To Avert US Government Shutdown

Trump signed the package on the flight from Washington to Florida. He had been expected to sign the bill into law after the government's spending plans were hammered out by Congress this week, and his signature was needed before midnight to avert a shutdown.

Trump Signs Spending Package To Avert US Government Shutdown

Donald Trump signed the package on the flight from Washington to Florida (Reuters Photo)

Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion budget package for the fiscal year 2020 into law on Friday to avert a government shutdown, White House spokesman Judd Deere told journalists travelling with the president on Air Force One.

Trump signed the package on the flight from Washington to Florida. He had been expected to sign the bill into law after the government's spending plans were hammered out by Congress this week, and his signature was needed before midnight to avert a shutdown.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Donald TrumpUS Government Shutdown

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News