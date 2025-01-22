Trump Says Would Be open To Elon Musk Purchase Of TikTok

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would be open to tech billionaire Elon Musk -- the owner of social media platform X -- buying Chinese-owned app TikTok.

"I would be if he wanted to buy it," Trump told reporters when asked if he was open to the world's richest man acquiring the video-sharing platform, which briefly went dark in America before being given a reprieve by a presidential executive order on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)