Trump Says Would Be open To Elon Musk Purchase Of TikTok

"I would be if he wanted to buy it," Trump told reporters when asked if he was open to the world's richest man acquiring the video-sharing platform.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would be open to tech billionaire Elon Musk -- the owner of social media platform X -- buying Chinese-owned app TikTok.

"I would be if he wanted to buy it," Trump told reporters when asked if he was open to the world's richest man acquiring the video-sharing platform, which briefly went dark in America before being given a reprieve by a presidential executive order on Monday.

