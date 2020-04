Donald Trump announced that he will sign the executive order prohibiting immigration on Twitter (File)

President Donald Trump confirmed he would sign Wednesday an order partially blocking immigration to the United States in a move he has said would protect workers from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today," he said in a tweet.

