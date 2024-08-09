Will Be 'Peaceful Transfer' Of Power If...: Trump

"I just hope we're going to have honest elections," Trump said.

Donald Trump said Thursday there would be a peaceful transfer of power after the US presidential vote -- but immediately questioned whether there would be "honest elections."

"Of course there'll be a peaceful transfer, and there was last time," Trump told a news conference, despite a mob of his supporters storming Congress in 2021 after his loss. "I just hope we're going to have honest elections."

