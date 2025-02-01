Advertisement

Trump Says Will "Absolutely" Impose Tariffs On EU

"Am I going to impose tariffs on the European Union? You want the truthful answer or shall I give you a political answer? Absolutely. The European Union has treated us so terribly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Friday he was "absolutely" going to impose tariffs on the European Union in the future, as he prepared to slap levies on China, Mexico and Canada.

Donald Trump, Eurpean Union, EU Tariffs
