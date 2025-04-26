Trump Says Ukraine Has Not Signed Minerals Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said Ukraine has not yet signed a deal on rare earth minerals and he hopes it will be signed immediately.

"Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States. It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY. Work on the overall Peace Deal between Russia and Ukraine is going smoothly," he said in a Truth Social post.

